Abu Dhabi extends mega retail sales until Saturday

Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi has announced that the Retail Abu Dhabi Spring Sales will be extended

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced that the Retail Abu Dhabi (RAD) Spring Sales will be extended until Saturday.

The RAD event, which was originally due to close on Wednesday, is taking place across the UAE capital and Al Ain region.

Shoppers are being offered discounts of up to 75 percent at more than 300 outlets across 15 shopping malls.

Participating outlets in Abu Dhabi Mall, Dalma Mall, Bawadi Mall, Al Ain Mall, Yas Mall, Al Wahda Mall, WTC Mall, Khalidiyah Mall, Mushrif Mall, Raha Mall, Madinat Zayed Mall, Mazyed Mall, Barari Mall, Foah Mall and Bawabat Al Sharq Mall will be offering significant discounts.

The first edition of RAD Spring Sales started on April 15 and was launched in December 2018 as part of DCT Abu Dhabi‘s mandate to provide unparalleled experiences and offerings across a range of sectors, and to further position the emirate as an attractive global destination of distinction.