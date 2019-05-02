Abu Dhabi's Galleria seeks super-mall status by adding 300 shops

The Galleria, Al Maryah Island will open an extension in September, adding more than 300 retail brands.

The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, which opened in Abu Dhabi, six years ago, will open an extension in September, adding more than 300 retail brands.

The expansion plan, which will also add over 70 new dining options, will transform The Galleria into a super-regional mall, said Gulf Related and Mubadala Real Estate and Infrastructure (MREI), the real estate arm of Mubadala Investment Company.

New entertainment options will also be created, including a flagship Xtreme Zone together with urban rooftop parks.

Daniel Parry, managing director, Gulf Related, said: “The anticipation is building as the mall nears completion and we prepare to open our doors in September. Our vision has always been to curate a mix of best-in-class venues, fashion, food, home and entertainment. As an Abu Dhabi based developer, we are excited to share our vision with our city and welcome everyone to their new mall.”

Ali Eid Al-Mheiri, executive director of the Real Estate and Infrastructure, Mubadala, added: “Before we opened The Galleria, we started working on its expansion with Gulf Related to create something unique for Abu Dhabi. Our vision was to create new experiences for everyone, every day.”