Dubai denies claims of cattle being injecting with milk-inducing hormones

Dubai Municipality has denied claims that cattle are injected with milk-inducing growth hormones in order to produce more products for dairy brands Al Marai, Nadec, and Al Safi, which it said are imported from Saudi Arabia.

In a statement on Instagram, it said, “Dubai Municipality denies rumors about injecting the cattle producing Al Marai, Nadec, and Al Safi milk, to increase the proportion of milk. This rumor is not based on any scientific references or official statements from accredited governmental entities & the milk products are from KSA, which applies technical regulations & GSO standards.”

It added: “The Dubai Municipality and the regulatory bodies in UAE supervise all shipments of imported food and ensure their safety and validity for consumption,”

Last week, the municipality also refuted rumours claiming some Oreo biscuits sold in the UAE contain alcohol, stating that the products are halal and alcohol-free.

It said cocoa paste was falsely translated on the biscuit boxes from Arabic to English as ‘chocolate liquor.’