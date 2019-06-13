Up to 75% discounts promised at Dubai Summer Surprises

Shopping festival set to involve more than 300 brands participating in over 3,500 outlets in Dubai

With less than a week to go until the start of the 22nd edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has announced the highlights of this year’s programme.

Running from June 21 until August 3, DSS will offer a six-week line-up of retail promotions, world-class entertainment and gastronomy picks.

Those looking to bag a bargain will enjoy six weeks of sales with more than 300 brands participating in over 3,500 outlets, giving shoppers 25-75 percent off.

Shoppers will also be treated to an exclusive offer on a specific retail product at a select shopping location each day as part of the Deal of the Day promotion.

Details for each day’s offer will not be unveiled until 24 hours beforehand and will take place from 10am until stocks last.