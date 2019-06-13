Up to 75% discounts promised at Dubai Summer Surprises

With less than a week to go until the start of the 22nd edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has announced the highlights of this year’s programme.
Running from June 21 until August 3, DSS will offer a six-week line-up of retail promotions, world-class entertainment and gastronomy picks.
Those looking to bag a bargain will enjoy six weeks of sales with more than 300 brands participating in over 3,500 outlets, giving shoppers 25-75 percent off.
Shoppers will also be treated to an exclusive offer on a specific retail product at a select shopping location each day as part of the Deal of the Day promotion.
Details for each day’s offer will not be unveiled until 24 hours beforehand and will take place from 10am until stocks last.For all the latest retail news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.
Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.