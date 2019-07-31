Five-day Dubai sale offers shoppers up to 90% discounts

Over 300 brands signed up for event at Dubai World Trade Centre

Bargain hunters can take advantage of the latest five-day sale in Dubai, which involves over 300 brands with up to 90 percent discounts.

Brands taking part in the sale include Lacoste, Geox, Hugo Boss, Polo Ralph Lauren, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Raymond Weil, Suit Blanco, LaSenza, Adidas, MaxFactor and Reebok, among others.

Starting today (Wednesday), the sale will run until Sunday from 10am to 10pm in Hall 8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The Concept Big Brands Carnival event is being run by Concept Brands Group, who have previously brought sales to DWTC with luxury goods such as: perfumes and cosmetics, watches and jewellery, designer footwear and apparels and linens, on offer to shoppers.