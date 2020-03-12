Abu Dhabi announces shisha ban in 'tourism establishments'

Tourist authority threatens legal action against anyone flouting the new law

It is unclear whether the ban will be extended across all restaurants and bars in Abu Dhabi. Image: ITP Media Group

A ban has been slapped on serving shisha in “tourism establishments” Abu Dhabi, as the UAE capital continues to take steps to curb the spread of coronavirus.

A circular sent by the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) instructed all tourism establishments to “refrain from serving shisha in all areas and facilities”.

Addressed to general managers of tourism and hotel establishments in the emirate, the circular said the ban would start with immediate effect and DCT teams will be carrying out inspection visits to make sure businesses are adhering to the new regulations.

It ends: “Kindly note that establishments not in compliance with these guidelines will be subjected to legal action.”

It is unclear whether the ban will be extended across all restaurants and bars in Abu Dhabi.

On Wednesday, Saudi authorities banned shisha in cafes and restaurants as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

The ban was implemented by local authorities in several Saudi cities, including the capital Riyadh.

Kuwait has also banned shisha.

There are currently 74 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UAE.