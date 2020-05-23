UAE consumers turn to online platforms for Ramadan, Eid gifts

A total of 64 percent of UAE consumers have reported increased online shopping this Ramadan, particularly for groceries, beauty products and home delivered meals, according to new research from global technology company Criteo.

According to the statistics, a vast majority of UAE residents – 83 percent – also reported making fewer visits to the bank during the lockdown.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift to online for every sector, and this includes digital payments,” said Criteo MEA country manager Alistair Burton. “Currently is being replaced with credit cards, mobile wallets and other forms of electronic payments.”

“UAE consumers have traditionally opted for cash-based transactions, but safety concerns during the Covid-19 pandemic have fostered trust in digital payments,” he added. “It’s time for businesses to think about the long-term implications of this shift in consumer behaviour.”

According to Criteo, consumers’ preference for contactless payment methods is likely to stimulate growth in digital financial offerings, with consumer trust rapidly shifting.

While overall spending in physical stores has contracted, consumers of all ages have migrated to online shopping. A majority of them reported that they will buy more online across all platforms, with 72 percent planning to buy gifts for Ramadan and Eid online.

When it comes to budgets, 68 percent of millennials between 25 and 38 plan to spend more than AED 300 for Ramadan and Eid gifts this year.