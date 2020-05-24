We noticed you're blocking ads.

Sun 24 May 2020 02:43 PM

Dubai Economy closes 122 shops during Ramadan inspections

Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection sector also issued 64 fines for failing to comply with Covid-19 restrictions

Mohammed Ali Rashed Lootah, CEO of the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in Dubai Economy.

The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in Dubai Economy closed down 122 shops during Ramadan for failing to comply with coronavirus restrictions.

It was revealed that, from 23,735 inspections throughout the holy month, 22,328 shops were found to be fully compliant to the precautionary guidelines.

However, as well as the shop closures, 64 fines were issued for non-compliance, which included not wearing masks and gloves, maintaining physical distancing, and practicing business activities prohibited in the current market re-opening phase.

CCCP also issued warnings to 1,222 shops.

Inspections during the first week of Ramadan revealed that 73 percent of shops fully complied with the precautionary guidelines while the second, third and fourth weeks showed exceptionally improved compliance rates of 98 percent, 99 percent and 99.5 percent, respectively.

Mohammed Ali Rashed Lootah, CEO of CCCP, said: “The high compliance rate we witnessed among businesses during the inspections reflect the level of their awareness and responsibility as well as resilience in the face of the changes that have occurred in doing business in the emirate. We thank the private sector for their commitment and keenness to limit the spread of Covid-19.”

The inspection campaign covered all open market areas and malls in Dubai, with 465 campaigns conducted across high street markets and 190 in malls.

