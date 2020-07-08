Amazon Home Services launches in UAE

Amazon Home Services, a new marketplace for on-demand professional services, has launched in the UAE.

According to Amazon, over 70 professional services will be now available on Amazon.ae, including home cleaning and improvement services, AC cleaning, mobile repair, pet grooming, car washing and furniture assembly, as well as home disinfection and furniture cleaning.

The service also offers professional installation and assembly services when buying eligible products on Amazon.ae, such as TVs, treadmills, desks and office chairs.

The service will be available at most locations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of Amazon Home Services as a simple way for customers to book services from handpicked, locally-based service providers with the same ease as purchasing products on Amazon.ae,” said Ronaldo Mouchawar, VP of Amazon Middle East and North Africa.

Amazon Home Services will be available through both the Amazon app and via mobile and desktop browsers.

Appointments can be booked by searching for a desired services using the search bar or by visiting amazon.ae/services.