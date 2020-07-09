Dubai Summer Surprises starts today with sales, deals and promotions

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), the annual shopping festival in the emirate, starts today, bringing a slew of sales, deals, and promotions from across malls, attractions, and leisure destinations for the next seven weeks - until August 29.

Here's a look at what you can expected in the 23rd edition of DSS.

Enjoy fireworks at The Pointe for three nights from July 16 to 18 and avail deals at some of its restaurants.

A 12-hour sale from 10 am to 10 pm at Majid Al Futtaim malls across Dubai with 25 to 90% discounts on products. Shoppers spending AED300 can enter the 12-Hour Share Millionaire raffle for 1 million Share Points.

One-day-only deals at stores across the city’s malls that will be announced 24 hours in advance.

Get 50 to 90% discounts at Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza shoppers. Spend AED200 and get a chance to win AED1,000 in mall gift vouchers in the Festival Souk.

Spend AED 200 at Al Bustan Centre, Al Barsha Mall, Al Ghurair Centre, Arabian Centre, among others to win weekly cash prizes of AED4,000 and AED50,000.

Shop for AED250 at Nakheel Mall shops, win shopping vouchers hidden in a gumball machine, with a grand prize of AED25,000 in mall vouchers to be won every Tuesday.

Win F&B vouchers at Ibn Battuta Mall on spending AED200. Get a chance to win Gargash Motors and General Trading's GAC GS8 sports utility vehicle on the last day of DSS.

Book a movie theatre for friends and family only at VOX Cinemas in Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif for 10 guests.

Do Yoga At The Top at the Burj Khalifa’s three times a week during DSS from 7 am with 24 yoga enthusiasts at a time.

Get 50% discount on room rate at Fairmont The Palm, Movenpick JBR, Amwaj Rotana JBR, and the Address Downtown Hotel.