The Entertainer launches new UAE food delivery app

Munch, a new delivery-focused mobile app has launched in the UAE with promises to partner restaurants for delivery on a fair commission basis, it was announced on Wednesday.

The new app, owned by The Entertainer Group, has vowed to give restuaranters “complete control” of their brand and customer experience with a pricing model set at a low commission and fixed rates for any merchant not already having in-house delivery personnel.

Caterer Middle East reported last month that the new app would operate a pricing model of 5% commission.

“The introduction of Munch is an incredibly exciting moment for the UAE restaurant industry,” said Chris Daniels, general manager of Munch.

“Our expertise and innovation ensure both restauranteurs and customers experience the best price, selection and service.

“We can’t wait to deliver our customers’ favourite food at the same time as supporting our much-loved restaurants in the post lockdown world,” he added.

The launch of Munch comes amid considerable controversry regarding high commissions from third party aggregators.

During the Covid-19 crisis, restaurants across Dubai pleaded with aggregators – some of whom charge up to 35 percent on commission fees – to drop rates to help F&B operators survive.

"Munch not only secures the future of many restaurants, but it also allows customers to support their favourite restaurant and the industry in ways they weren't initially aware of,” Daniels added.