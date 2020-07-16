Amazon UAE set to offer discounts of up to 70% in 'Everything for You' sale

Amazon.ae will run a fifth edition of the ‘Everything for You Sale’ in the UAE, with customers able to take advantage of discounts of up to 70 percent on a range of products, it was announced on Thursday.

The event – which will run from July 21 to 23 – will include discounted prices on more than 25 product categories, including fashion household items, groceries, home and gardening supplies and electronics.

“We are proud to see that the ‘Everything for You Sale’, which customers have loved for the past few years, is now in its fifth edition on Amazon.ae,” said Amazon MENA Vice President Ronaldo Mouchawar.

“Customers can count on Amazon.ae this summer to get a vast selection of great deals while enjoying fast and reliable delivery,” he added.

Prime members will get early access to the deals starting at 12pm on July 20, as well as free next-day delivery on Amazon local products with no minimum purchase, and unlimited access to Prime Video. Additionally, Amazon.ae customers who are ADCB card holders will also enjoy 15 percent cash back in the form of an Amazon.ae gift card.