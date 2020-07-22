UAE 'on-demand' fuel firm Cafu removes delivery charges

Dubai-based 'on-demand' fuel firm Cafu has revamped its business model and removed delivery charges for customers.

Instead, Cafu will rely on making money the same way that a petrol station does “but with added efficiencies gained through cutting edge AI based systems”.

Cafu said it will also introduce more services, like its recent car wash service.

The change in business model comes as Cafu reported a 75% increase in monthly active users since April this year.

"As a business, we constantly find ways to increase the value we bring to our customers, as we continue to innovate and adapt to serve them better,” said Rashid Al Ghurair, Founder and CEO of Cafu.

“Now, as we emerge into our new world and return to some normality in our lives, we are investing into the community by removing our delivery charges which will help them save on both time and money, making the process of refuelling their vehicles a hassle free one."

Cafu has also rebranded its fleet of trucks from grey to teal, “as a symbol of positivity and hope, and to signify calmness, strength and safety amidst uncertain times”.