InstaShop concludes its donation program raising AED 550,000 to help families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

InstaShop, a homegrown marketplace on demand delivery app, raised AED550,000 through its first donation program that ran during the Holy Month of Ramadan this year.

To contribute towards the nation’s efforts in combatting the economic impact of the of the Covid-19 pandemic, users were given the option to donate grocery boxes through the InstaShop applications; more than 3,000 boxes were donated by users which in turn raised over half a million dirhams in value.

These donation boxes have afterwards been distributed to those severely impacted by the pandemic, in partnership with two local charities, the Dar al Ber Society and Valley of Love.

Dar Al Ber Society was an integral partner in this effort, who helped donate AED350,000 worth of groceries to families in need. Faris Al Hammadi, Manager of communication at Dar al Ber Society says, “In these hard times of the pandemic, it has been proved that technology plays an essential role in the daily life. InstaShop has offered the donation option on their applications and with their partnership with us and generosity of their users, we have managed to raise AED350,000 worth of groceries to distribute to people in need.”

Valley of Love has played an essential role as well during the donation program, helping distribute over 500 grocery boxes to labor camps and families who were not able to make ends meet.

Garth Mitchell, Coordinator of Valley of Love mentions, “On behalf of Valley of Love, I would like to thank InstaShop and its generous customers for these food kits that we are distributing on a weekly basis to distressed families in the UAE. Many of them have lost their jobs and have no money to pay rent; they send their wishes and thanks to everyone who has contributed to make this donation program successful.”

In addition to this, over 500 of the grocery donation boxes were delivered to individuals who approached InstaShop directly asking for help.

Ioanna Angelidaki, Founder & CMO of InstaShop said, “Through these tough times the UAE community has shown an immense amount of caring and solidarity; from the first days of the pandemic our users have been asking us for a way to donate groceries and this is how in May 2020 we launched our first donation program. We are blessed to see it having been a success and we sincerely thank our partners, Dar Al Ber and Valley of Love who enabled us and our users to give back to our community and help families in need.”

InstaShop will continue to support the local community whenever the need arises.

Find out more about InstaShop here.