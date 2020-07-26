Kibsons cancels orders after warehouse incident

Online fruit, vegetable, dairy and meat delivery firm Kibsons has revealed that deliveries will be suspended for the rest of the week after an incident at the company’s warehouse.

It was revealed that a forklift truck hit a main cooling pipe in the early hours of Sunday morning, causing the immediate evacuation of the warehouse.

A statement from the company said: “Thankfully no one was hurt, however, this incident has caused significant damage to Kibsons warehouse and all stock, with the team currently unable to access the warehouse until the premises are safe, resulting in the suspension of home delivery service for the rest of the week.”

Based in Dubai Fruit and Vegetable Market, the 130,000 square foot head office and cold storage warehouse, was opened in November last year.

All customers have been updated by email and client orders have been refunded.

The statement added: “Kibsons remains committed to providing the freshest quality and the highest standard for food and safety, as well as ensuring the overall safety and wellbeing of all employees and the team is working diligently to assess the extent of the damage to enable them to recover from this unfortunate situation at the very earliest.”