Kibsons compensates customers with additional AED50 payment

Online fruit, vegetable, dairy and meat delivery firm Kibsons has given customers AED50 on top of their full order refund after operations were halted this week following an accident in the company’s Dubai warehouse.

All deliveries have been cancelled for the week after a forklift truck hit a cooling pipe in the early hours of Sunday morning, causing “significant damage” to the warehouse at Dubai Fruit and Vegetable Market and the entire stock.

A statement from the company said: “We have never cancelled deliveries in the past however, on this occasion we are helpless and will not be able to fulfil your order today.”

As well as a full refund the company has also added a further AED50 by way of an apology for the inconvenience.

The statement added: “We truly apologise for the late notice and as a token of our apology we have added a credit of AED 50 to your Kibsons wallet which can be used for future transactions at Kibsons when our operations are back, hopefully as soon as possible.”

The 130,000 square foot head office and cold storage warehouse, was opened in November last year.