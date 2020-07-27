Dubai-based Kibsons to resume deliveries from August 2

UAE-based grocery delivery outfit Kibsons is to resume operations from August 2.

The company was forced to suspend all deliveries from Sunday following an accident at its Dubai-based warehouse, when a forklift truck hit a main cooling pipe, causing “significant damage” to the building and stock.

A statement said: “Kibsons are working closely with all suppliers and preparing their facilities to resume operations on Sunday August 2, with a full range of all grocery essentials ranging from fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, pantry, baby care, pet care, personal care and a number of new exciting products.”

It was revealed that, between now and then, a deep sterilisation of the entire facility is planned.

The statement added: “Kibsons remains committed to providing the freshest quality and the highest standard for food and safety and they look forward to being able to provide their customers the amazing Kibsons experience that they have been accustomed to during the past few years again very soon.”

As previously revealed, as a gesture of goodwill, the company has provided customers with AED50 on top of a full refund for orders pending this week.

The 130,000 square foot head office and cold storage warehouse, based at Dubai Fruit and Vegetable Market, was opened in November last year.