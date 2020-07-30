Kuwait reveals shopping malls can reopen

Shopping malls in Kuwait are allowed to reopen from 10am to 8pm.

According to the director general of Kuwait Municipality, Ahmad Al-Manfouhi, retail food markets and food stores can also reopen from 6am to 8pm.

It comes as the country moves into the third phase of gradually returning to normal life following an intense period of restrictions, designed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Hotels, resorts - including swimming pools - gyms, beauty salons and seating lobbies will remain closed, he said.

The country is set to relaunch flights from Kuwait International Airport from August 1 to 20 destinations across Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

There have been 65,903 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kuwait since the onset of the global pandemic, which has claimed the lives of 444 people across the country.