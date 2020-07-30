We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Retail
Thu 30 Jul 2020 04:00 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

Kuwait reveals shopping malls can reopen

Country is entering third phase of reopening following Covid-19 restrictions

Kuwait reveals shopping malls can reopen

Hotels, resorts - including swimming pools - gyms, beauty salons and seating lobbies will remain closed.

Shopping malls in Kuwait are allowed to reopen from 10am to 8pm.

According to the director general of Kuwait Municipality, Ahmad Al-Manfouhi, retail food markets and food stores can also reopen from 6am to 8pm.

It comes as the country moves into the third phase of gradually returning to normal life following an intense period of restrictions, designed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Hotels, resorts - including swimming pools - gyms, beauty salons and seating lobbies will remain closed, he said.

The country is set to relaunch flights from Kuwait International Airport from August 1 to 20 destinations across Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

There have been 65,903 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kuwait since the onset of the global pandemic, which has claimed the lives of 444 people across the country.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

For all the latest retail news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Staff writer

Read next

Kibsons compensates customers with additional AED50 payment

Noon Food to 'dramatically alter the playing field for F&B deliveries', says Mohamed Alabbar

Kibsons cancels orders after warehouse incident