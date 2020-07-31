Flowershop.ae forced to suspend operations after warehouse fire

Popular Dubai-based flower delivery service Flowershop.ae has been forced to temporarily suspend operations following a fire at its warehouse in Dubai Investment Park earlier in the week.

The blaze, which claimed the life of firefighter, first sergeant Adil Nasser Saleh, will also impact the company’s other brands Broadway Bakery and FruitBouquets.ae.

A statement from the management and customer service team, said: “Sadly, for the first time in the company’s 12-year history, our services will be temporarily disrupted while we work tirelessly to bring the company back into full swing again.

“Despite these unsettling times, we want to assure everybody that we will rise again from this tragedy and rebuild what we have all lost.”

The fire happened on Tuesday afternoon and impacted two warehouses. According to Dubai Civil Defence, a second firefighter was injured in tackling the blaze.

The statement from Flowershop.ae revealed hopes of moving to a new facility. However, it added: “This is a tall order that could take months of hard work and persistence.

“We’re sorry we won’t be there to help celebrate all those wonderful occasions like we have done since 2008, but rest assured we’ll be working around the clock to become operational as soon as humanly possible.”