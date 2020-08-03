Brazilian meat giant BRF to treble output, workforce at new Saudi factory

Brazilian meat giant BRF has revealed plans to treble the output of its recently acquired Joody Al Sharqiya food production factory in Dammam and increase its workforce threefold as part of a $7.5 million investment.

The company announced the $8m purchase of the factory, from Hungry Bunny Ltd and other firms in the kingdom, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in May.

“It shows our commitment that even during the crisis, during coronavirus, we are looking for the longer term,” Matheus Leao, general manager, BRF Saudi Arabia, told Arabian Business.

Leao said he hoped the deal would be given the go-ahead from regulatory authorities by the fourth quarter of 2020.

The company, whose portfolio includes breaded and marinated cuts and burgers, has five facilities in the region, and currently serves the Saudi market through eight facilities in Brazil and a factory in Abu Dhabi.

In October, BRF announced plans to invest $120m in a chicken processing plant in Saudi Arabia to bolster its presence in the Middle East.

Leao said: “Our objective in the longer term is to have an important part of our portfolio produced locally in Saudi Arabia, helping the country achieve food security, further diversify our supply footprint and helping us to give a faster response to the consumer changing of habits.”

He said there have been no redundancies or salary cuts enforced at BRF, despite strict lockdown measures introduced across the kingdom to curb the spread of coronavirus.

While Leao said business was “slightly above” the same period last year.

“Although there were no pilgrims coming to the country, because there were no flights, also the local population didn’t travel for the summer vacation. Usually the months of June and July, even the Ramadan, are very low months for demand, but because everybody was in the country they were consuming food and it was not so bad,” he said.

Saudi Arabia currently has the highest number of confirmed cases in the GCC since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic (278,835), while the kingdom’s death toll stands at 2,917.

Leao, however, is confident the country is on the road to recovery.

He said: “We believe that the worst part of the virus is over. This first wave, nobody was prepared to tackle this. If there is a second wave, we will be a bit more prepared to deal with it. We know, more or less, the procedures on how to operate, the authorities are more prepared, the hospitals are more prepared.”