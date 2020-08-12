UAE e-commerce firm Eyewa raises $2.5m in new round of funding

UAE-based eyewear e-commerce platform Eyewa, has raised a pre-series B bridge round of $2.5million from Wamda Capital, EQ2 Ventures and Nuwa Capital.

The company specialises in online retail of sunglasses, eyeglasses, prescription contact lenses and colour contact lenses.

This is the firm’s third funding round; prior to this the Series A it Eyewa raised $7.5 million in mid-2019 and $1.1 million in seed round in 2018.

Eyewa, which claims to be the largest online eyewear retailer in UAE and KSA, doubled its business during the recent lockdown period.

Mehdi Oudghiri, co-founder and co-CEO added, “These funds will allow us to accelerate our disruption of MENA’s eyewear retail sector through the implementation of innovative tech solutions, expanding our product portfolio and offering best in class customer service.”

Wamda executive chairman Fadi Ghandour lauded the founders’ resilence and said the company has immense potential.

“The founders’ response to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 outbreak does not fall short of efficiency and reassures our confidence in Eyewa as a unique e-commerce platform that continuously seizes market opportunities and will only continue to grow and enhance user experience across MENA.”