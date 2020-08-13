Adnoc Distribution reports 14% drop in Q2 profits

Adnoc Distribution reported a 14% drop in Q2 net profit, which was largely attributed to lockdown and movement restrictions that resulted in a drop in fuel volumes.

The fuel and convenience retailer reported a second quarter profit of AED 511 million ($139m), and revenues of AED3 billion ($816m), down 45% on last year.

Ahmed Al Shamsi, Acting CEO of Adnoc Distribution, said fuel volumes have recovered since movement restrictions were lifted - 90% in July compared to the same period last year.

"Despite the challenging market conditions, we have continued to ensure access to our services, and introduced increased convenience. We have seen fuel volumes recover in line with the easing of movement restrictions," Al Shamsi said.

"We have maintained our smart growth strategy to expand our domestic footprint and ensure our network has a wider reach across the Emirates, particularly in the heart of neighborhood communities, which previously did not have convenient access to refueling services.”

Adnoc Distribution opened 18 new stations in Q2 and remains “on-track” to deliver 50-60 new stations by the end of 2020, which includes 20-25 in Dubai.

It also partnered with delivery services company Talabat to offer 1,700 items from its Adnoc Oasis outlets to customers

“Our ongoing focus to upgrade our digital solutions, particularly contactless payments, and widen our portfolio of products and services to expand our customer reach, has proven to be a success," Al Shamsi said.