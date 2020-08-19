Majid Al Futtaim committed to expansion plans, after 27% drop H1 earnings

Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim said it remains committed to its expansion plans, after it reported a 27% drop in earnings for the in the first six months of the year.

The shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure company, with operations in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, reported H1 earnings of AED1.6 billion ($435m) revenues dropped by three percent in the first six months of the year to AED17.3 billion, as elements of the company bore the brunt of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Majid Al Futtaim said it saw large-scale business disruption caused by the various lockdown measures and movement restrictions, coupled with more cautious consumer sentiment.

Alain Bejjani, chief executive officer of Majid Al Futtaim - Holding, said: “The pandemic has undoubtedly affected us all. Over the years, we have built and maintained a sustainable and diversified business ready to withstand the headwinds in our industries.

“Backed by ongoing prudent financial management, an agile mindset and the unrelenting drive of our people, we were able to respond quickly to course correct, reduce our cost base, and enhance our digital capabilities to meet the accelerated demand on multiple digital platforms.

“These measures enabled us to mitigate some of the impact of Covid-19 on our performance and maintain our ‘BBB’ rating, which bears testament to the resilience of our business model and financial health."

While the grocery retail side of the business witnessed a four percent increase in H1 to AED15.1bn, other sectors saw varying degrees of decline.

Majid Al Futtaim – Properties registered a drop of 26 percent in revenue for H1 to AED1.5bn as a result of the closure of shopping malls, alongside a decision from the company to forego rents during the periods of closure.

The hotels side of the business also took a hit as a result of the closures and reduced demand due to travel restrictions, with occupancy down 41 percent.

Majid Al Futtaim Ventures, meanwhile, felt the greatest impact of the pandemic, with a 46 percent decrease in revenue in the first six months of the year to AED690m, again as a result of government-mandated closures.

Expansion plans

On a positive note, the accelerated shift to digital, saw online sales increased by 263 percent across all markets the company operates in and contributed three percent of Carrefour’s total revenue.

Despite the difficult climate, Beijani remained positive. The company is to continue with its expansion plans in core markets, with new dates already announced for the opening of Mall of Oman and City Centre Al Zahia in Sharjah. While Majid Al Futtaim – Retail will continue to expand its physical presence across existing markets and will also open three supermarkets in Uzbekistan this year.

Meanwhile, Majid Al Futtaim – Ventures will open 55 new VOX Cinemas screens in the second half of 2020.

“While the timeline for a full-scale recovery is still uncertain, we are witnessing a slow reopening of the economy. We will do our part to rebuild consumer trust that is so crucial to revitalising the economy,” said Beijani.

“To achieve this, we must adapt to changing consumer needs and continue to ensure the highest standards of health and safety, while doubling down on our efforts to strengthen the industries and markets in which we operate.”