Dubai retail giant sees consumer confidence rebound post lockdown

Dubai’s Festival City Mall is witnessing a surge in consumer confidence despite the continued threat of coronavirus.

In a video posted on twitter by the Dubai Media Office, Steven Cleaver, director, shopping malls, Al Futtaim Group Real Estate, said the footfall in the mall, which reopened to customers back on April 25, is increasing thanks in no small part to the measures implemented to ensure the safety of shoppers.

“I think consumer confidence is back,” said Cleaver. “We’ve got thermal cameras on all locations. Everybody is required to wear masks. We’ve got an increased level of sanitisation and housekeeping throughout the mall.”

Majid Al Futtaim – Properties recently registered a drop of 26 percent in revenue for H1 to AED1.5 billion ($408.4 million) as a result of the closure of shopping malls, alongside a decision from the company to forego rents during the periods of closure.

However, Cleaver believes there is plenty to be optimistic about in the second half of the year as tourists continue returning to the emirate and restrictions are gradually lifted.

“I think people have adapted really quickly to the changes which have been brought about by the Covid-19 crisis and they’ve adapted very well,” he said.

“We’re very comfortable that people are now happy, they feel safe and really the mall and Dubai is starting to come alive again,” he added.