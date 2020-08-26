India's Dabur sees huge spike in GCC demand for health products amid virus fears

Indian FMCG major Dabur has seen the sale of its immunity booster product Chyawanprash rocketed by 2,000 percent in the GCC market during April-July this year, boosted by a quick ramp-up of the company’s e-commerce channels and a sudden jump in demand for natural health products.

Dabur International Ltd, its Dubai-based international arm, has also posted major gains in the sales of its personal care and hygiene products in the GCC market since March when economies around the world went into a Covid-induced shrill.

“As consumers moved online, we quickly scaled up our e-commerce presence with vigour,” Dabur International Ltd CEO Krishan Kumar Chutani told Arabian Business in an exclusive interview.

“In just 3 months, we listed our products on more than 50 e-commerce platforms in 22 countries.”

Dabur International has also moved fast to launch a series of new products in the GCC market in the last few months, as consumers scrambled for health and hygiene products in the aftermath of the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

“We launched an entire range of Dermoviva Hygiene products which include hand sanitizers, wipes, and sprays and gave additional push to our anti-bacterial range of Dermoviva soaps, body and face wash products.

“We also launched Vatika Sanitizing body wash & body lotion, Dazzl Home Hygiene products which include floor, multipurpose, and glass cleaning products,” Chutani revealed.

Chutani said the company also invested substantially in social media and digital marketing outreach during this period, as consumers who were homebound started spending more time online than before.

He said the demand for the company’s other essential categories such as shampoo and toothpaste remained flat in the recent months.

Dabur, known for its ayurvedic and natural consumer products, currently markets its products in over 100 countries including in the US, Europe, Russia and SAARC countries, besides the Middle East.

The company has a wide range of brands in key consumer product categories like hair care, oral care, skin care, home care and foods.