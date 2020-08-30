Micro brands to be fast-tracked to Spinneys shelves after incubator success

Supermarket giant Spinneys has announced the winners of its incubator programme for micro food and beverage suppliers in the UAE, which launched in May.

More than 160 local businesses entered submissions and in response, the grocer has increased the number of winners, with 22 brands to be fast-tracked onto Spinneys’ shelves, and another two companies accepted into its product development programme.

The Spinneys incubator programme aims to boost and reward innovation among smaller food producers and manufacturers in the UAE by lowering barriers to supermarket entry and helping to accelerate an often challenging path to shelf listing.

The programme underscores the brand’s commitment to supporting made-in-the-UAE food and beverage companies in an effort to enhance the UAE food security system. Currently food imports to the UAE stand at 90 percent.

The initiative has been recognised by the UAE government’s Food and Water Security Office for its contribution to the country’s National Food Security Strategy.

Mariam Almheiri, Minister of State for Food and Water Security, said: “We are dedicated to enhancing the food supply chain, boosting local production, and facilitating new and stronger connections between producers and retail chains in the UAE - in an effort to build an integrated, sustainable food ecosystem.

“The Spinneys F&B incubator programme is a significant step in that direction. We applaud the company’s efforts to promote innovation and to identify and upskill the next generation of leaders in the UAE’s food security sector.”

Spinneys’ commercial manager, Tom Harvey, said: “We were amazed by the high calibre of local producers we have in the emirates – from fresh produce, to packaged goods, to innovation in healthy food offerings.

"The programme has really brought to light that as a nation, we have the capability to enhance our local food production – at Spinneys, we are really proud to be in a position to help develop and support such talented local businesses."

Of the 24 winners, 11 are from the fresh food category, nine offer shelf stable products and four are frozen goods.

Among the winners are Honest Kitchen, which specialises in using only clean ingredients to cook fresh, ready meals; Crumbs & Co, which offers a twist on freshly baked doughnuts; and Sprout, which creates ready-to-eat children’s meals based on nutritional science.

Sprout’s co-founder Katerina Papatryfon said: “We launched right before the pandemic – literally as everything started to shutdown we went live, so it was really tricky for us. We are so grateful to be working with Spinneys and believe it will help enhance our visibility as we continue our entrepreneurial journey.”