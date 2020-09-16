How Abu Dhabi's financial hub aims to welcome back visitors amid coronavirus threat

Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi’s business and lifestyle destination, has announced the launch of a Wellness Ambassador initiative to welcome visitors back after the impact of coronavirus.

The new program focuses on protecting the health and wellbeing of customers of The Galleria, guests of the Four Seasons Abu Dhabi and Rosewood Abu Dhabi hotels.

The Wellness Ambassadors will also play an important role in enhancing customer experience while maintaining safety measures at all times, a statement said.

It added that the program is part of Abu Dhabi’s plan to ease restrictions across leisure, hospitality, and retail destinations in line with the receding profile of the pandemic.

Each ambassador will undertake a training course via Capital Health Screening Centre, part of Mubadala healthcare’s network which is designed to mitigate risks and will involve the implementation of specific hygiene policies, ensuring social distancing measures and preventive medical knowledge about the virus.

The initiative was first launched in June by Etihad Airways, as part of its expanded health and hygiene programme in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and is now being adopted by multiple customer facing entities around Abu Dhabi.

The move is in line with the wider initiatives across the emirate to promote health and safety for members of the community.

Ali Eid Almheiri, executive director, Real Estate & Infrastructure at Mubadala Investment Company, said: “The teams across Al Maryah Island have demonstrated incredible resilience and dedication during this challenging time and we all owe a great deal of gratitude for their efforts.

"We want to encourage customers and guests to come back and enjoy the island’s retail and hospitality offering in complete confidence that their health and safety is protected. There are a wide range of proactive measures in place, but the introduction of Wellness Ambassadors provides an added level of reassurance and a human face to our response.

"This initiative is a marker of the extraordinary efforts of everyone across Abu Dhabi in tackling the pandemic and we look forward to welcoming people back to the fantastic facilities on Al Maryah Island.”

At all three destinations, ambassadors will also be tasked with ensuring that customers, guests and visitors are aware of government guidelines and are adhering to best practice.

Al Maryah Island is designated as Abu Dhabi’s international finance centre and is a free zone.

This 114-hectare area is home to Abu Dhabi Global Market, the governing authority of Al Maryah Island.