Five Dubai shops fined for breaking coronavirus face mask rules

Five more shops in Dubai have been fined by authorities as part of an ongoing crackdown on coronavirus rule violations, it was announced on Friday.

The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector of Dubai Economy said five commercial establishments, including shops in shopping centres, were punished after employees were found not wearing face masks.

No outlet was ordered to be closed during the inspections but a further 10 businesses were warned for failing to place physical distancing stickers as required.

Overall, 711 establishments were found to fully comply with the precautionary measures being implemented against Covid-19.

Dubai Economy called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to preventing the spread of coronavirus, adding that strict action will be taken against any violation or abuse of the precautionary measures.

The fines were announced as the UAE reported a further 865 new daily infections in the last 24-hour period, bringing the total number of cases recorded to 83,433.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said it carried out over 97,469 additional Covid-19 tests in the country over the same period.

The ministry also announced one further coronavirus-related death, taking the country's death toll to 403.

It also said an additional 673 individuals have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 72,790.