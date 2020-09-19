We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Sam Bridge

Sat 19 Sep 2020 04:33 PM

Dubai coffee shop ordered to close as new UAE coronavirus cases top 800

Inspections also lead to seven businesses being fined and five more being issued with warnings for Covid-19 violations

The crackdown continued as a further 809 daily infections were reported on Saturday. (Unsplash, for illustrative purposes only)

A coffee shop in Dubai has been ordered to close for not adhering to coronavirus prevention measures.

Inspection teams from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy conducted a total of 673 field visits on Friday to verify compliance with efforts to combat Covid-19.

Dubai Economy in co-operation with Dubai Tourism, ordered the cafe, which was not identified, to shut after a singer entertaining guests was found not be wearing a mask while customers didn’t adhere to physical distancing.

Penalties were imposed on seven other businesses and warnings issued to another five for non-compliance while 660 businesses were found to be fully compliant.

The crackdown continued as a further 809 daily infections were reported on Saturday. The Ministry of Health conducted 103,124 tests, while 722 recoveries were recorded as well as one further death due to complications.

The latest violations were spotted across various commercial centres, and shops in the International City and Bada’a, including retail stores and a grocery store as well as outlets trading in building materials and ready-made garments.

Lack of commitment to wearing masks and non-adherence to physical distancing were the main violations spotted.

The warnings went to establishments that failed to place the physical distancing stickers as required.

The inspections are aimed to ensure that businesses, employees, and customers comply with coronavirus precautionary guidelines and also enhance awareness among the public on limiting the impact of the pandemic.

Dubai Economy said in a statement that strict action will be taken against any violation or abuse of the precautionary measures.

