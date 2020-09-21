Two Ajman shopping malls ordered to close for breaking coronavirus rules

Two shopping malls were ordered to temporarily close for not adhering to measures adopted to limit the spread of the coronavirus, it was announced on Monday.

The Ajman Department of Economic Development took the action against the unnamed shopping centres as part of continuing inspection visits to retail premises in the emirate.

Majid Al Suwaidi, director of Inspection and Follow-Up at the Department, said that the shopping malls will be allowed to re-open after confirming their adherence to all requirements.

Al Suwaidi highlighted the importance for all businesses in Ajman to obey the precautionary measures, adding that inspection visits will continue.

The mall closures come as the Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday said it carried out over 72,388 additional Covid-19 tests over the last 24 hours, and uncovered 679 new cases.

This brings the total number of official cases recorded in the UAE to 85,595.

The ministry also announced one Covid-19-related death, taking the country's death toll to 405.

It also announced the recovery of an additional 813 individuals from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 75,086.

The ministry called on the public to cooperate with the health authorities and to adhere to the social distancing protocols and preventative measures to ensure the health and safety of all.