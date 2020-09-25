Eight Dubai businesses closed as daily UAE coronavirus cases remain above 1,000

Dubai Municipality said on Friday it has closed eight business premises for failing to comply with coronavirus preventative measures.

The authority tweeted that five salons and three restaurants have been ordered to shut in Dubai during the latest round of inspections.

#DubaiMunicipality closed 5 salons and 3 food establishments for failing to comply with the precautionary measures. Violated 23 institutions, issued 57 warnings, while 2,467 institutions were eligible for the approved requirements during 2,555 visits on Sep 24. pic.twitter.com/wd8bjBtdcK— بلدية دبي | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) September 25, 2020

Three salons in Nayef and two in Al Muraqqabat were closed while food businesses closed included a restaurant at Burjuman Centre, one at Al Quoz and one in Al Ras.

Out of a total of 2,555 inspection visits carried out on Thursday, the authority said it also issued warnings to a further 57 businesses while violations were detected in another 23.

The closures were announced as the UAE reported a third successive day of daily new coronavirus cases numbering in excess of 1,000.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said that it conducted 92,058 Covid-19 tests over the past 24 hours, and detected 1,008 new infections, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 89,540.

MoHAP also announced two deaths due to Covid-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 409.

The ministry also noted an additional 882 individuals had fully recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 78,819.

Also on Friday, the Department of Community Development, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, announced that non-Muslim priests representing licenced places of worship in Abu Dhabi will be exempted from the coronavirus test fees in a bid to ensure the safety of the worshippers and all community members.

The department confirmed in a statement carried by state news agency WAM that the exemption is parallel to the decision made to exempt the mosque Imams, with the places of worship opening its doors again to the worshippers, with a maximum capacity of 30 percent while ensuring precautionary measures are followed.

A Gradual Return Back To Life guide has been launched by the department.