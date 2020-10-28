Teamwork, resilience and seize opportunities are the key to 2020 success, says Henkel

Over the past 140 years since its inception, Henkel has survived many world crises.

With an entrepreneurial spirit, innovation and sustainability embedded in its DNA, Henkel, the company behind household name brands such as Schwarzkopf, Loctite and Persil, has maintained its position as one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer goods and adhesives technologies.

As Henkel’s President for GCC and Regional Head of Finance for IMEA, Erdem Koçak oversees more than 6,000 employees throughout the company’s operations in the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar from the company’s regional headquarters in Dubai.

Koçak says the pandemic has been a huge leveller. “The main lesson learned from this pandemic is that we are all equal to an extent. Each one of us was affected by the crisis regardless of background. People have always been at the centre of our business and during these challenging times, our outmost priority is to safeguard the well-being of our employees and customers, defend business continuity and help reduce the spread of the virus.”

Despite the current and continued challenging economic environment faced by many organisations due to Covid-19, based on preliminary sales figures, Koçak says Henkel has delivered a strong organic sales growth of plus 3.9 percent over the third quarter of 2020. “Sales reached around €5 billion, with all business units contributing positively to the performance.”

AB: How was Henkel affected by the coronavirus pandemic and how is the company navigating the resulting effects?

EK: The coronavirus crisis has been highly disruptive for businesses and industries all over the world. However, it has given us the opportunity to reinvent certain aspects of our operations, portfolio offerings and value propositions. For Henkel to succeed in current market conditions, it is crucial we seize any opportunities that the pandemic presents. Our teams work tirelessly to sharpen priorities on portfolios, adapt production and logistics plans, as implement flexible sales and distribution patterns.

Henkel is always reinventing ways to address ever-changing consumption habits, creating tailormade external and internal approaches. We have proactively upskilled our employees and honed their digital expertise, so they are equipped to deal with the technical and communication challenges that have arisen due to the pandemic, in turn ensuring business continuity and efficient supply chain models. This move has also left them confidently prepared for any situations that may arise in the future. Operationally, we implemented business continuity scenarios to satisfy the ongoing demand of our consumers by converting operations at selected Henkel production sites to increase production of our hygiene-related products.

We strive to continuously define and adapt our human and business context and then act accordingly based on the values of Henkel. The solutions we offer during the crisis and in the future are a natural result of our teamwork, resilience, and adaptability.

AB: What lessons have been learnt from the pandemic?

EK: I think the main lesson learnt from this pandemic is that we are all equal. Each one of us was affected by the crisis regardless of background. However, markets and consumers respond in very different ways. Consumers have become more aware and informed and therefore seek and demand greater convenience, tailor-made offerings, and sustainable goods. Markets have been affected because of the supply and demand model and these shifts have forced fundamental changes in many business models and structures.

Another major lesson learnt is the importance of a strong digital infrastructure. The more robust the digital infrastructure, the more equipped the organization is to deliver growth and attractive returns. In this highly volatile and unchartered business environment, Henkel’s agility and flexibility enable very quick responses and fast time-to-market, which are critical factors for success. Our agility is a result of energized and empowered teams, innovative approaches, simplified processes, and strong focus on digital business.

AB: Where have the areas of growth been for the company?

EK: Despite the continued challenging economic environment, based on preliminary sales figures, we delivered a strong organic sales growth of plus 3.9 percent in the third quarter of 2020. Sales reached around 5 billion euros with all business units contributing positively to the performance.

Guided by our strong commitment to social responsibility, we have proactively looked for opportunities to contribute to the collaborative efforts in the fight against the pandemic. It has always been a priority for Henkel to take care of our people and support the communities that we operate in. Across the region, we have secured partnerships with health authorities, NGOs and individuals that have been affected by the coronavirus. We have also contributed hygiene products, financial donations, and community support thanks to our comprehensive global solidarity program dedicated to coronavirus relief.