New car sales plummet in Lebanon putting dealerships at risk

The suffocating economic crisis has severely affected car importers in Lebanon, with new car sales down 74 percent during the first nine months of 2020 compared to the year-earlier period.

According to new statistics published by the Automobile Importers Association (AIA), the sharp drop in sales of new cars is attributed to the foreign currency liquidity squeeze in the banking sector which constrains buyers from withdrawing cash in US dollars.

New car sales in Lebanon stood at just 338 cars during the month of September compared to 1,700 in September of last year.

The statistics also showcase the consequent drop in taxes paid by car importer companies fell from $265 million in 2018 to less than $33 million in 2020.

AIA said it is expecting more deterioration in car sales in the coming months.

An official at a European new car sales agency in Lebanon, who did not want to be named, told Arabian Business: "The deterioration in Lebanese purchasing power a year ago caused a significant decline in import movement, including cars that are not considered basic goods these days, in view of the difficulties the Lebanese are experiencing in order to manage their daily affairs... therefore, we had to reduce imports of cars, especially high-priced cars."

He added: "We were preparing to launch the latest models for the coming year with large-scale advertising campaigns, but now we are on the verge of the New Year, we have not received orders in commercial quantities.”

The decline in the value of the Lebanese pound against the US dollar has led to a deterioration in Lebanese purchasing power and a general decline in imports, particularly in the car sector.

Amid the ongoing economic crisis, Lebanese people are prioritising their expenses.

"We are monitoring the political and economic situation until the end of the year. If things start to improve in early 2021, we will resume our activities as usual, but if the financial and living situation continues to deteriorate, we will find ourselves forced to review our presence in the Lebanese market... We could close branches in various Lebanese areas and maintain one or two branches in the capital or its suburbs," the car dealership official added.

According to Lebanon’s Central Bank statistics, opened letters of credit, a measurement for trade activity, contracted by 43 percent during August to $25 million, down from $44.3 million in July.

The Association of Car Importers in Lebanon said the Beirut Port explosion on August 4 also caused damage to importers of new cars estimated at tens of millions of dollars "which will lead to the closure of a number of companies”.