Why Beirut can expect another exodus of big-name brands next year

Beirut is losing its franchise appeal in favour of Dubai, as 42 international brands have closed their branches in Lebanon since October 2019, with more brands planning to flee the country next year, according to Yahya Kassaa, president of the Lebanese Franchise Association (LFA).

The fashion, luxury and restaurant sectors were the most affected, as they saw a slew of big-name exits over the past 12 months.

Speaking to Arabian Business, Kassaa revealed that "many international companies are considering withdrawing over the next year".

Beirut retailers battle to survive as second lockdown decimates sales Beirut Traders Association warns 50% of Lebanon's shops and businesses could close by the end of 2020

He said: "With the completion of budgets by the end of 2020, many companies have postponed the decision to withdraw to the year 2021. We hope during this time that positive changes will occur, at least in terms of forming a new government, which will help us persuade companies that are candidates for withdrawal to stay."

He added: "The biggest problem facing foreign companies now in Lebanon is the absence of a future vision and political and financial instability, which made them operate in a foggy atmosphere that contradicts the minimum requirements for the prosperity of any business. Franchise owners prefer a liberal economic environment as long as Lebanon is distinguished by it. However, this environment has been hit since October 2019 and has been severely damaged, making the work of the franchise difficult, especially in light of the restrictions imposed on bank transfers."

He said the fact that there are three exchange rates in Lebanon makes it more difficult for foreign brands to work in the country, so some have resorted to closing branches in the first instance and then withdrawing at a later stage.

He defended foreign companies, saying: "It had tried to withstand a lot. Major foreign groups prefer to remain in Beirut because of its historical attraction, but its resilience is weakened by a lack of clarity of vision."

Yahya Kassaa, president of the Lebanese Franchise Association (LFA)

He said after 2008, Beirut lost its franchise appeal to Dubai.

Kassaa told Arabian Business: "More than three months after the explosion, 70 percent of the companies still don't work on the capital's waterfront, which has been a source of pride for us, including Downtown Beirut, Bab Idris, Gemmayzeh and Mar Mikhael. No one can survive under these force majeure conditions that no one has experienced in history."

He considered that difficulty in accessing financing is the strongest challenge to businesses in Lebanon, saying: "Our problem is that financing has completely disappeared with the paralysis that afflicted the banking sector, and this cycle has been damaged. In the absence of government support, we expect mergers and acquisitions in the franchise industry."

Many international companies are considering withdrawing over the next year, according to the president of the Lebanese Franchise Association

According to Kassaa, 2012 was the peak year for the franchise sector in Lebanon, with estimated franchise industry contribution to Lebanese GDP at $1.5 billion, representing 4 percent. Total employees working within the franchise industry in Lebanon were estimated at 100,000 as of October 2019.

He criticised the general lockdown decision to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying: "The people who run the public sector are ignorant of the suffering of the private sector, and therefore the decisions are inconsistent with the reality of business and companies in Lebanon...

"We feel as if government officials are fighting us, knowing the difficult economic environment in which we operate. We have made proposals to regulate the work of businesses during the spread of the virus, including social distancing and wearing masks, in order to avoid closing stores, but officials opted for a general lockdown, ignoring our suffering."

He estimated there are about 1,100 franchise concepts in Lebanon, with 450 Lebanese franchisors (a franchisor offers and sells franchises) and 650 franchisees.

"We were the largest Arab country to create brands despite the small size of our country. There are Lebanese companies trying to compensate for the withdrawal of foreign brands, but competition doesn’t grow unless there are foreign brands," said Kassaa.

He added that the main export countries for Lebanese franchisors are located in the Gulf and the Middle East, namely, Riyadh and Jeddah in the Saudi Arabia, followed by Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Kuwait, as well as Europe, Africa, the United States and Canada. Eighty percent of Lebanese franchise companies have opened branches abroad since 2019.