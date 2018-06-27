Egypt manager Hector Cuper leaves after disappointing World Cup in Russia

Egypt's Argentine coach Hector Raul Cuper (left) stands near Saudi Arabia's Argentine-born Spanish coach Juan Antonio Pizzi during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt at the Volgograd Arena Photo: NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images.

Egypt return home after three defeats in the group stages

Egypt manager Hector Cuper has left his role after disappointing FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Argentine coach, and the Egyptian Football Association, have been heavily criticised on social media over the team's performance and results.

Egypt, who last qualified in 1990, have yet to win a match at any World Cup.

Cuper was out of contract following the World Cup, but had been in talks with Egyptian Football Associationabout a possible extension.

The EFA said: "We held a meeting after returning from Russia and the entire board decided to say thank you to Cuper and his technical staff.

"We appreciate the work from the coach, from reaching the Africa Cup of Nations after three years of absence and taking Egypt to the World Cup after 28 years of absence."

Egypt's footballers returned to Cairo on Tuesday after a miserable World Cup campaign in which they suffered three defeats and finished bottom of their group.

The team arrived amid high security at Cairo's international airport, fearing a backlash after Monday's 2-1 defeat by Saudi Arabia in Volgograd.

Saudi Arabia's win was their World Cup victory since a run to the last 16 in 1994 but they also failed to progress to the last 16.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah injured his shoulder in the Champions League final last month in Kiev and faced a race against time to be fit for the tournament in Russia.

He missed Egypt's first game against Uruguay but returned to play against Russia, scoring from the penalty spot, and found the net again on Monday against Saudi Arabia.

