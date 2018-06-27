Pakistan to continue playing 'home' cricket matches in UAE

Pakistan has played most of its home international matches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Sharjah since a 2009 grenade attack in Lahore left six Sri Lankan players wounded and killed eight local residents.

Pakistan will continue paying its “home” cricket matches in the UAE at a reduced price following “fruitful discussions” with its counterparts in the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), it was announced on Wednesday.

Recent reports, however, indicated that the Afghanistan Premier League would play in the UAE in October at the same time at Pakistan’s home series against Australia and New Zealand.

A Pakistan cricket statement said that “the ECB will not host any league durin the time when the PCB/PSL T20/ODI fixtures are being played in the UAE.”

Additionally, the statement said that the ECB “commits to a significant reduction of the costs to PCB of holding these tournaments with immediate effect.

The ECB is scheduled to host a T20 and T10 League from December 10, 2018 to January 20, 2019, during the time period in which there are no PCB fixtures in the UAE.