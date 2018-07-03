Chopard proud to be associated with Porsche Motorsport and Timo Bernhard in setting a new lap record on the Nurburgring's Nordschleife track

Brand View: When the best in innovation and technology encounter men who love a challenge, the result is a partnership as prestigious as that which unites the Maison Chopard and Porsche Motorsport

Given that records are made to be broken, within the framework of its partnership with Porsche Motorsport, Chopard is proud to have shared the setting of a new lap time by Timo Bernhard on the legendary Nordschleife track. At the wheel of a Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo, the German driver drove the 20.832 km in just 5 minutes and 19,55 seconds, breaking the previous record set by Stefan Bellof.

Self-surpassing, a passion for achievement and the emotion of victory. When the best in innovation and technology encounter men who love a challenge, the result is a partnership as prestigious as that which unites the Maison Chopard and Porsche Motorsport. In even greater celebration of this happy partnership – studded with feats and success since 2014 – both are delighted to announce the accomplishment of a new feat today.

New speed lap record Nürburgring

On the legendary Nordschleife (North loop) track of the Nürburgring, German driver Timo Bernhard, two-times winner of the “24 Hours of Le Mans” set a new speed lap record. At the wheel of the legendary and super powerful Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo, he drove the 20.832 km of this fabled route in just 5 minutes and 19,55 seconds. On his wrist in accomplishing this feat was a Superfast Power Control Porsche 919 HF Edition watch by Chopard.

Commenting, Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, co-president of Chopard, said: “Congratulations to the entire team at Porsche Motorsport and Timo Bernhard for today’s achievement. Porsche retains its Nürburgring lap record. Driven by the same quest for self-surpassing, our Maison is extremely proud to be part of this. I look forward to working on new technological achievements with the team.”

The previous record established at the Nürburgring track was in 1983, with Porsche already the victors at this time. On May 29th 1983, driver Stefan Bellof drove a lap in six minutes, 11.13 seconds at the wheel of his Porsche 956 C during the Nürburgring 1000 km.

Thanks to this new achievement, Porsche maintains its reputation for excellence and record-holding. A performance enabled both by ambitious drivers ready to take on any challenge as well as innovative technological genius.

Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo

The Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo is an evolution of the prototype developed by Porsche Motorsport for its entries to the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) in the LMP1 category and with which the German team enjoyed a larger number of wins. These include three successive victories for driver and manufacturer titles at the “24 Hours of Le Mans” won between 2015 and 2017.

In 2017, Porsche Motorsport announced its retirement from LMP1 competitions, taking this legendary car on an incredible Porsche 919 Tribute Tour, a farewell trip through various equally legendary circuits all over the world. No longer obliged to comply with the regulatory constraints imposed by taking part in the WEC championships, the prototype underwent a large number of technical improvements paving the way for unparalleled performances.

More than ever inspired by the promise of new exploits, Chopard continues to partner the different phases.

Chopard and Porsche Motorsport: shared values

United by shared values such as a constant quest for performance and self-surpassing, excelling oneself, Porsche Motorsport and Chopard found natural common ground in a passion for motor sports. Born of a shared drive for reliability and innovation, the exceptional mechanisms produced in the workshops of Porsche Motorsport and Chopard alike have made their mark on their respective universes and they continue to be benchmarks for devotees of both car racing and watchmaking.

Based on this same vision of the future, Chopard designs and develops its exceptional timepieces. One example of this is the Superfast Collection within which Chopard produces a special edition of the Superfast Power Control Porsche 919 HF Edition watch. A chronometer picking up the aesthetic codes of the German manufacturer’s speed machine, it is produced as a 100-piece limited edition with a high-frequency COSC-certified movement, Calibre 01.11-M.

Brand View allows our business partners to share content with Arabian Business readers.

The content is supplied by Arabian Business Brand View Partners.