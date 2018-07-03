Abu Dhabi plans to host first 'world-class' marathon race

New partnership between the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company to bring race to UAE capital on December 7

The first Abu Dhabi Marathon will take place in December as part of a new partnership between the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

A three-year partnership agreement, conferring naming rights for the event to ADNOC, was signed between Aref Hamad Al Awani, general secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, executive office director at ADNOC.

The race will be on December 7, placing the UAE capital city firmly on the global athletics calendar, a statement said.

Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithy, chairman of General Authority for Sports, said: “It may be the first of its kind in Abu Dhabi, but it will be second to none among established international marathons around the world. We expect a world-class elite field and participation of thousands of runners at various levels.”

The race will be held over a 42.195km course that will showcase the city of Abu Dhabi to a global audience. It will also offer runners of all abilities the chance to participate in a range of events from 2.5km and 5km fun runs, to the 10km and full-distance marathon.

Entry fees for the event range from AED50-75 for the shorter 2.5km and 5km fun runs, AED150 for the 10km, and AED350 for the marathon race. Registration for the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon is open at: www.adnocabudhabimarathon.com.

The world-record time for men over the marathon distance is 2 hours 2 minutes and 57 seconds, set in the Berlin Marathon, by Dennis Kimetto of Kenya, on September 28, 2014.

The world-record for women was set by Paula Radcliffe, of Great Britain, in the London Marathon, held on April 13, 2003. Radcliffe completed the race in 2 hours 15 minutes and 25 seconds.