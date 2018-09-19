$200,000 prizefund on offer at Abu Dhabi online gaming championship

PLG Grand Slam at Yas Island will see international contestants compete with emerging local talent over four days in December to win up to AED 735,000

Online gamers this year will have the opportunity to compete for nearly three quarters of a million dirhams over four days at the PLG Grand Slam gaming championships in Abu Dhabi this year.

Organised by UAE-based eSports tournament organiser Power League Gaming (PLG), the tournament will invite thousands of professional gamers from around the world to compete with top talent from the Middle East.

PLG organises a number of tournaments over the year, winning teams from which are being invited to contest the championships in a live tournament at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi from 12-16 December.

Professional online gamers from Europe, Thailand as well as the Middle East will compete in online tournaments playing popular online games including League of Legends and Counterstrike Go, attempting to win up to AED 735,000 ($200,000) in cash as well as other prizes.

Qualifying international contestants will receive free flight tickets, hotel accommodation and transport to and from the venue for the duration of the event as they compete for up to AED 735,000 ($200,000) in prizes.

PLG is aiming to build the Grand Slam among the top online gaming events in the world. “There is only one focus now, to make PLG Grand Slam the best possible eSports platform for talent in the region and be recognized for the same locally and internationally,” said PLG founer John Lacey.

Esports market intelligence firm Newzoo estimates the global market for online gaming to reach $128.5 billion by 2020. The Middle East online gaming market amounted to $1.6 billion in 2014 and could triple in size to $4.4 billion by 2020, it estimates.

“There is a buzz and excitement about eSports around the world,” said Lacey. “We invite strategic entities, corporates, consumer brands and the industry and players to look at how we can work together on long term goals for a very sustainable model for eSports in the Middle East.”