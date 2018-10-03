Sri Lankan legend Sangakkara set to be announced in UAE T20

The Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara will join former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi who was this week unveiled as one of its five icon players.

Shahid Afridi, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russel, and David Miller have signed up to five team league set to launch in December

UAE T20X cricket league is set to reveal Kumar Sangakkara, widely considered to be among the greatest players of the modern era of the game, as its fifth major international cricket player later this week, Arabian Business has learned.

England captain Eoin Morgan, South Africa’s David Miller, and West Indies’ Andre Russel are the other three icon players who will join big ticket players from England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa and the West Indies that have already signed up to play at the inaugural edition of the UAE T20X cricket league in December.

“Big name players will attract crowds, and we need these players to appeal to as broad a segment of the population as possible,” Salman Sarwar Butt, CEO of the UAE T20X league told Arabian Business last week.

“The other advantage is that emerging talent from the UAE will be able to play with international legends and build their own game. This will also help develop the UAE’s ambitions to be a competitive international cricket team,” he added.