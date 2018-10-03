Dubai Golf signs deal to run DP World Tour Championship course

The new agreement means that Dubai Golf now offers five championship courses for residents and overseas visitors to enjoy across its portfolio.

Dubai Golf has signed a long-term management deal with Jumeirah Golf Estates (JGE) to manage JGE’s Clubhouse with its leisure facilities, and all dining outlets, along with the two championship golf courses, Fire and Earth.

Yousuf Kazim, CEO of Jumeirah Golf Estates said: “We are all eagerly anticipating the opportunity to work with Dubai Golf who have a long-established history within the region. It is an exciting time for Jumeirah Golf Estates as we look forward to welcoming a significant number of golf players to the Earth course in November for the DP World Tour Championship from November 15-18, as the Race to Dubai celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.”

Christopher May, CEO of Dubai Golf, added: “We are proud to announce the addition of Jumeirah Golf Estates Clubhouse and Golf courses to the Dubai Golf management portfolio. We approach this exciting relationship with optimism and extreme enthusiasm, and will continue striving towards delivering the very best golf and leisure experiences for our members.”

Home to the annual DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf courses are comprised of both the Greg Norman-designed Earth and Fire Championship Courses.

As part of the management deal, Dubai Golf aims to look at all aspects of the operation. “Apart from a great opportunity for Dubai Golf, this is an extremely positive move for the members of all three clubs, as they will be exposed to a number of benefits across all three properties,” said May.

Dubai Golf currently owns and manages two golf clubs, with facilities that include three golf courses, a marina, 11 restaurants and other extensive leisure facilities.