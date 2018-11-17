Five things to know about Godolphin's historic season

It's taken 20 years for Dubai's horseracing team to win at the Melbourne Cup

A historic first win

Last week was the first victory for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s Godolphin in Melbourne since the first attempt, with Faithful Son, in 1998. In remarks after the win, trainer Charlie Appleby credited Sheikh Mohammed for the win.

Global success

Godolphin has won 30 Group One races around the world this year, of which Charlie Appleby has won 12. Fellow trainer Saeed bin Suroor – who has been with Godolphin since 1994 – landed another nine. The successes follow a shake-up of Gololphin’s top management and CEO.

High-level investments

In September of this year, Sheikh Mohammed reportedly spent nearly $19m at the world’s biggest thoroughbred auction in Lexington, Kentucky, where he scored 22 yearling thoroughbreds. Among them was the son of American Pharoah, the 2015 Triple Crown winner.

A unique training programme

In 2003, Godolphin founded the Godolphin Flying Start competition, in which every year candidates are selected to join the two-year scholarship with no obligation for graduates to work for Godolphin. In 12 years, about half of the alumni have become owners or managers in the industry.

Impressive numbers

Since its inception in 1992, Godolphin has fielded more than 4,660 horses in over 26,000 runs. In 26 years, Godolphin horses have won a total of 5,190 races, including 288 group one races. The figure represents a strike rate of 20 percent for Godolphin.