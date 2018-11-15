UAE's Asian Cup 2019 set to use VAR in knockout stages

The AFC Asian Cup 2019, which is being held in the UAE, will use video assistant referee technology.

The AFC Asian Cup 2019, which is being held in the UAE, will use video assistant referee (VAR) technology in the knockout stages of the tournament.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Thursday confirmed the move for the competition which will be held in the UAE from January 5 to February 1, 2019.

It said in comments published by state news agency WAM that the use of VAR was approved by the AFC Referees Committee from the quarter-finals of the AFC Asian Cup onwards.

VAR will be used for seven matches at four venues - Zayed Sports City and Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain and the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai.

"Asia already boasts some of the world’s leading referees and now they will be given the additional support of VAR for the tournament quarter-finals, semi-finals and the February 1 final," said the AFC in a statement.

"Working closely with FIFA and the International Football Association Board (IFAB) as well as the world’s leading suppliers of VAR technology, the system will be another first for the biggest and best-ever AFC Asian Cup, which features a record 24 teams from all corners of Asia," it added.

VAR was used at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and will make its debut in various competitions across the world including the UEFA Champions League in 2019-20.