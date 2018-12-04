Serena Williams to take on sister Venus in Abu Dhabi tournament

The 23-time Grand Slam champion will take on her sister Venus Williams on the first day of the 11th edition of the championship.

Serena Williams has been added to the high profile line-up for this year’s Mubadala World Tennis Championship, which will take place from December 27 to 29.

Abu Dhabi was where Serena made her return to competitive action last year, after nearly a year away from the game following the birth of her daughter, and since then, has gone on to have a strong season reaching the finals at both Wimbledon and the US Open.

“I loved playing in Abu Dhabi last year. I am excited to return to such a beautiful city and to see my fans. This time, I’ll be playing against my sister, so the match will be even more special,” Serena Williams said.



Serena Williams in action at last year's tournament.

Serena holds the advantage over her older sister Venus, with an 18-12 career head-to-head record in matches.

The line-up for this year’s Mubadala World Tennis Championship also includes world number one and 14-time Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic, world number two and 17-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, alongside last year’s defending MWTC champion, Kevin Anderson, French Open finalist, Dominic Thiem, Australian Open semi-finalist Hyeon Chung and recent Paris Masters Champion, Karen Khachanov.

Organisers are encouraging families can take advantage of the special offer whereby children can enter for free on purchase of an adult ticket on day one of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.

Tickets are priced from AED 100 and can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.ae and all Virgin Megastores