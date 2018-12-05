Tickets for Saudi Arabia's Formula E go on sale in Riyadh

The ABB FIA Formula E Championship season opens in Saudi Arabia, where all 11 teams and 22 Gen2 cars will take to the track for the very first time.

The Saudi E-prix takes place in the ancient surroundings of Ad Diriyah on a 2.495km track that will see drivers skirt the historic town walls

Tickets for Saudi Arabia’s Ad Diriyah E-prix are now on sale at certain locations around Riyadh, as well as online.

Consisting of eleven teams and 22 drivers, Formula E is the world’s first fully-electric international single-seater street racing series.

The Saudi E-prix takes place in the ancient surroundings of Ad Diriyah on a 2.495km track that has 21 twists and turns that will see drivers skirt the historic town walls before heading back towards the start/finish line in the heart of the district.

The event also features six artists playing at after-race concerts on the three nights of the event - Enrique Iglesias and Jason Derulo on December 13; The Black Eyed Peas and Amr Diab on December 14 and OneRepublic and David Guetta on December 15.

Access to the complimentary concerts is exclusive to Formula E ticket holders with December 13 and 14 starting from SAR295 for single day tickets, and December 15 starting from SAR395 for race day and concert access. Combined three-day tickets start from SAR950.

Tickets are available from Riyadh Park mall, Oud Square at the Diplomatic Quarter, Seven Car Lounge and Doos Carting, and online from the E-prix website.