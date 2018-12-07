Dubai Rugby Sevens set to avoid clash with Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix in 2019

The 2019 Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens will not clash with next year’s Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix after the organisers announced the dates for next year’s three-day event at the Sevens Stadium.
The rugby tournament, which celebrates 50 years next year, will take place from Thursday December 5 to Saturday December 7 in 2019, avoiding a potential clash with the Formula One F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, which was this week confirmed for Sunday December 1.
Over 100,000 fans enjoyed this year’s three-day festival, which saw 28 international teams in action in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series and the HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series.
In addition, over 300 rugby and netball teams took part in the other competitions in what was Dubai Rugby Sevens’ largest Invitation Tournament to-date.
The other major sporting event taking place in the UAE around the same time next year will be the Race to Dubai finale at Jumeirah Golf Estates, which runs from November 21 to 24.
