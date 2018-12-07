FloRugby to broadcast European, PRO14 rugby in Middle East and North Africa

FloRugby will launch its coverage of the Champions Cup on Friday when Scarlets host Ulster Rugby and Edinburgh Rugby welcome Newcastle Falcons
Leinster Rugby celebrating after their victory in last season’s final in Bilbao. Image: EPCR
Fri 07 Dec 2018 05:30 PM

FloSports has signed a multiyear partnership with European Professional Club Rugby and PRO14 to broadcast matches in the Middle East and North Africa region. 

More than 70 matches, including the knockout rounds of the Challenge Cup, will be streamed on the FloRugby.com platform, with plans starting from $12.50/month.

FloRugby will launch its coverage of the Champions Cup on Friday when Scarlets host Ulster Rugby and Edinburgh Rugby welcome Newcastle Falcons to BT Murrayfield in a critical Pool 5 encounter.

The broadcast agreement to show live and on-demand runs until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Currently, FloRugby’s coverage includes Women’s HSBC World Sevens Series, USA Eagles Internationals, Premiership Rugby Cup, Americas Rugby Championship, The Rugby Weekend, the Autumn Internationals, Top 14, Pro D2 and elite US club, college and high school rugby competitions.

