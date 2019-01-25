Dubai Marathon winners set new course records

Debutant Getaneh Molla and Ruth Chepngetich won the 20th edition of the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon with course record runs.
Ethiopia’s Molla clocked 2:03:34, achieving the first sub 2:04 time in Dubai and improving the former course record by 26 seconds. He also became the sixth fastest marathon runner ever.
Second-placed Herpassa Negasa also ran sub 2:04 with 2:03:40, which made him the eighth fastest runner in history.
In the women’s race, Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich achieved the third fastest time in history with 2:17:08.
Only Britain’s world record holder Paula Radcliffe and Kenya’s Mary Keitany have ever run faster with 2:15:25 and 2:17:01 respectively.
The 24-year-old Chepngetich smashed the course record by more than two minutes while second-placed Worknesh Degefa broke the Ethiopian record with a time of 2:17:41.
