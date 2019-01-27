Supporters of the UAE’s national football team have been offered to the country’s Asian Cup semi-final against Qatar following a surprise victory against Australia in the quarterfinals, it was announced on Sunday.

The tickets were given out from 10 AM, but quickly sold out in Dubai, Fujairah, Sharjah, Al Ain and Ras Al Khaimah.

After a goal from Ali Mabkhout send the UAE into the tournament’s final four, Abu Dhabi Sports Council chairman Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed ordered that his organisation purchase any remaining tickets.

“We congratulate our distinguished leadership and the UAE citizens on our national team’s victory and for qualifying for [the] Asian Cup 2019 semi-final,” he said in a tweet.

“The Whites [UAE] have proven to be superstars by demonstrating determination, will and courage to uphold the homeland banner and this is an ultimate goal. We wish them success in their upcoming journey,” he added.

According to local media outlets, fans who visited Sports Council offices encountered long queues. Additionally, only one ticket was being issued per fan.

“Under the directives of Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces that it has purchased all the remaining tickets of our team’s match in the semi-final and they will be offered to the UAE loyal fans. Tickets will be distributed in the council’s headquarters starting Sunday, January 27, from 10 AM until 10 PM,” a tweet from the Sports Council noted.

بتوجيهات #نهيان_بن_زايد#مجلس_أبوظبي_الرياضي يعلن شراء جميع التذاكر المتبقية لمباراة منتخبنا القادمة في نصف النهائي ويهديها لجمهور #الإمارات الوفي.

توزيع التذاكر بمقر المجلس بدءاً من يوم الأحد الموافق 27 يناير من الساعة 10 صباحاً وحتى الساعة 10 مساءً https://t.co/sJqxSZQvWr— مجلس أبوظبي الرياضي (@AbuDhabiSC) January 25, 2019

The UAE hopes to surpass its best ever performance in the Asian Cup, a second place finish at home in 1996.