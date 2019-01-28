Li Haotong of China and his caddie during the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai.

Li Haotong's caddie was standing directly behind him when he made his putt on the 18th hole in Dubai and was deemed as assisting him in lining up a shot

Dubai Desert Classic defending champion Li Haotong missed out on $100,000 when a caddie error led to him being given a two-shot penalty.

One of the new golf rules introduced on January 1 this year says caddies are no longer allowed to stand directly behind their player to help with shot alignment.

The new rule states: “Once the player begins taking a stance for the stroke, and until the stroke is made, the player’s caddie must not deliberately stand on or close to an extension of the line of play behind the ball for any reason.”

Haotong was given a two-shot penalty under new rules and instead of finishing equal third on -16, which would have earned him nearly $155,000, the Chinese player dropped into a tie for 12th, which comes with about a $51,600 purse.